Two army soldiers injured along LoC in Uri succumb

Baramulla: Two army soldiers who were seriously injured in Pakistan firing along Line of Control in Uri succumbed on Saturday morning.

Srinagar based Defence spokesperson Lt Col Rajesh Kalia confirmed that both the soldiers who were injured on Friday after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Uri succumbed to their injuries.

On Friday the troops of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy gunfire and mortar shelling in Hajipeer village of Uri. Three civilian including two minor brother and sister of Churanda village and three Indian army troopers. Two soldiers, however, succumbed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, locals said that dozens of residential houses suffered partial damages.

