Traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar: Vehicular traf f ic resumed on Srinagar -Jammu highway a f ter remaining closed ye s t erday. Traffic movement on the highway was closed on Friday due to the shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh and Panthyal. An official from the Traffic Police told Kashmir Reader the traffic movement on the highway restored on Saturday afternoon. Nearly 700 trucks carrying essential commodities and 40 buses carrying passengers, who were stranded outside J&K were al lowed to move towards Srinagar, the of ficial said. He said that light vehicular traffic and essential commodity vehicles will be allowed to ply from Srinagar towards Jammu on Sunday provided that fair weather and good road conditions prevail. On the Srinagar-Leh highway, essential commodity vehicles will be allowed to ply from Srinagar to Sonamarg and Gumari on Sunday,” the official said. Meanwhile, Metrological Department on Saturday predicted wet weather conditions for the next three days across J&K. “There are chances of light rains, hailstorm and gusty winds in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir,” Deputy Director of Met Centre, Mukhtar Ahmad told Kashmir Reader. Mukhtar advised farmers against spraying of pesticides and mineral oils on orchard trees until at least May 6.

