Petrol pump, 40 shops sealed for violating lockdown norms in B’la

BARAMU LLA: Acting tough against such elements who indulge in violation of prescribed norms and guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Commissioner(DC) Baramulla, Dr. G N Itoo today sealed a petrol pump, 15 shops and seized 2 vehicles for violating the prohibitory orders. By this act, the total number of seized vehicles and sealed shops have gone to 77 and 40 respectively. On the occasion, DC informed that 89 FIRs were registered and about 255 persons have been arrested in this regard. He further informed that the petrol pump was sealed for providing fuel to consumers without valid permissions. Dr. Itoo stated this during inspecting several locations of the district in order to take review of the implementation of lockdown and other related health advisories issued for containing COVID-19 pandemic. He also inspected some designated vegetable and other commodities sales outlets to take the appraisal of the situation in the wake of prevailing circumstances. DC took a brief review of the situation especially the vehicular movement on National Highway during which he urged the concerned to implement the related advisories in letter and spirit. He also directed the designated shopkeepers to maintain social distance at their outlets. He also inspected several movement passes to check their authenticity and directed the concerned authorities to properly check the authenticity of all movement passes being carried by the individuals and warned of strict legal action in case of any cheating.

