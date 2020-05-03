Kashmir returnees to be put under quarantine till results of samples: Govt

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Saturday chaired a high level meeting to review preparedness and other arrangements of COVID-19 sampling and testing for stranded persons, who are returning to Valley from different states of the country in coming days.

“Threadbare discussion was held on contact sampling, supply of VTM kits, intelligible bunching of samples, round the clock pool testing, Specific Reporting Formats, deployment of teams, logistic arrangements, transportation, ambulances, deputation of additional staff for sample tracing besides, other measures,” said an official handout.

Pole issued directions to all Deputy Commissioners to identify suitable buildings which have basic amenities in their respective districts so that hassle-free sampling of returned people can be done there. “Returnee-People will be escorted by police parties in SRTC vehicles from Jawahar Tunnel up to their respective districts,” he said.

He directed the health institutions to deploy two sampling teams at each district while six teams should remain in reserve mode besides, ambulances should also be stationed there. “Data should be maintained by concerned officers on spot and Samples sent to testing labs at an earliest. Separate teams should be pressed into services for sample tracing purpose,” he added.

After Sampling, each returnee-person will be put in Administrative quarantine in separate rooms for two days till the test results come. Negative cases will go to strict Home Quarantine with round the clock ground surveillance of doctors besides other paramedical staff and Positive cases will be admitted in COVID-19 hospitals.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed concerned to increase the capacity of COVID-19 testing per day and timely reporting because this is very vital for overall COVID-19 control efforts and mitigation operations across valley including Isolation, Administrative Quarantine, Home Quarantine, Contact Tracing, Sampling and other appropriate daily planning of these activities at highest level.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, OSDs in Health & Medical Education Owais Ahmad and Aijaz Assad, Director Health Services Dr Sameer Mattoo, Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Principal GMC Prof Samia Rashid, HOD & Nodal Officer SKIMS Dr Ghulam Hassan Yatoo, Nodal Officer NHM & Lab Coordinator Dr Jitender Mehta, Nodal Officers Dr R Razdan & Dr Talat, Epidemiologist Kashmir Dr Rehana, RTO Kashmir Akram-ullah Tak, SSP Traffic (Rural) Manzoor Ahmad Mir, ASP Traffic City Zahoor Ahmad Wani and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

