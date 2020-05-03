Career guidance portal for JK students launched

‘Youth to be greatly benefitted by holistic digital platform’

SRINAGAR: Department of School Education Saturday launched Career Guidance Portal for the students of Jammu & Kashmir. The portal was elaunched by Principal Secretary School Education, Dr. Asgar Samoon, during a Joint Review meeting here at Directorate of School Education Kashmir. It is a structured and well programmed portal developed to help students in choosing a right career after completing their secondary or higher secondary education. Dr. Samoon, after the e-launch, revealed that the initiative is first of its kind ever taken by School Education Department, wherein students studying, especially in Government Schools could be benefited in terms of shaping their careers. He further divulged that the students, after completing their formal education, usually get confused regarding choosing their careers and making selections for pursuing higher education. “Therefore, this advanced portal with its immense information AI (Artificial Intelligence) will not only guide them to choose a right path but also open oceanic database regarding existing educational institutes across the country and abroad” Samoon added. In addition, the portal will also keep the students informed about the upcoming admissions, competitive examinations and important dates of applying to various institutes. He hoped that this holistic digital platform will genuinely transform the lives of many talented children and shall act as unfeigned e-guide to many students. He said it has complete information on 550+ careers, 21000+ colleges and 262,000 programs in 16 countries. In addition, it contains information on 1150+ entrance exams and 1120+ scholarships.” Besides, it can also act as guide for the children on available skill based courses and NSQF compliant curriculums being offered across the country,’ he added. The portal has been developed with joint efforts of Samagra Shiksha, Directorates of School Education, J&K Board of School Education with support from UNICEF. Dream careers, the technical agency, which has designed the portal, is also offering live career sessions every week on Monday at 5 pm on its YouTube channel, where students can chat live with industry experts. The portal can be accessed at “https:// jkcareerportal.org” wherein students can log on to the portal with their enrolment IDs issued by JKBOSE. The portal has been designed to work even on 2G speed, while an offline app of merely 5Mb is also being developed and shall be released shortly.

