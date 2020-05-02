Siblings among three injured as firing returns along LoC in Uri

Baramulla: Three people including a brother and sister were injured in firing along Line of Control in Uri on Friday.

Armies of India and Pakistan exchanged light to heavy gunfire and targeted the posts of each other in Hajipeer village resulting in injuries to three people including a brother and sister.

Firing caused panic among the villagers and they ran toward safety.

The village head Churanda Lal din Ahmad confirmed to Kashmir Reader that three people of his village were injured. He identified them as Tahira Begam wife of Liyaqat Ali and brother-sister duo, Shahnaz Bano and Touseef Ahmad, all residents of Churanda village.

Block medical officer Dr Mohammad Ramzan said that ambulances are ready to evacuate injured but firing prevented them from visiting the area.

Meanwhile, Indian army said on Friday evening that Pakistan violated violates ceasefire along LoC in Rampur in Baramula.

“Three soldiers have been injured in the CFV. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” an army spokesperson said.

