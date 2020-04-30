HC seeks report from Div Com Kashmir on migrant labourers 

Srinagar: The J&K High Court directed government to ensure that there is no distress among migrant labourers or any other person stuck in Jammu and Kashmir and sought a report from Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on the issue.

Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal passed the direction after a report filed by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma informed the court that there are no stranded tourists in the province.

It was submitted through the report that so far as migrants, contract labourers are concerned, Deputy Commissioners are personally attending to the requirement and needs of these labourers who are being provided all necessary assistance and food.

The Divisional Commissioner told the court that there is no reported distress or nutritional crisis. He submitted that apart from the district administration, efforts of the regional and district red-cross societies and volunteers are being utilised for handling grievance/distress promptly and efficaciously.

It was further submitted by the officer that on account of gradual opening of industrial and other establishments including brick kilns, migrants, contract labourers have been gainfully engaged in productive activities.

The court expressed satisfaction over the measures and directed to ensure that there is no distress to any of these persons.

Meantime, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir was also directed to file report on the issue which he had not filed.

“Let a report be filed by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir before the next date of hearing,” the court directed.

