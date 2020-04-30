8 quarantine centres established: DC Anantnag

ANANTNAG: District Magistrate, Anantnag Bashir Ahmad Dar on Wednesday briefed media about the arrangements made for combating Covid-19 in Anantnag.

He said that to protect the people of the district from spread of Covid-19 infection, the district administration has declared two villages including Nowgam, Shangus and Kharpora as hotspots and have started regular testing of the persons affected with Covid-19 and the active cases from these areas have reached to 60.

“The district administration have established eight(8) qurentine centres in the district, including Truma Hospital, Bijbehara, NTPHC, Akura, Government Medical Collage, Anantnag, Eqlivya School Salia, GDC Anantnag, JKTDC Pahalgam, JK TDC Kokernag and South campus KU Anantnag,” he said.

As many as 374 persons have been put under qurentine in these centres and after the completion of 14 days qurentine period 30 persons were discharged today by the district administration.

