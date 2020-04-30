16 fresh Covid-19 positive patients in Kashmir

THIS NEWS IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY KHYBER MILK

Two Covid labs in Kashmir test 1,140 samples in a day

Srinagar: Sixteen more persons tested positive of the novel Coronavirus in Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the number of Covid-19 patients in J&K to 582, officials said.

They said among the new Covid-19 positive patients six were detected at the virology lab of SKIMS Soura while ten were confirmed at the VRDL lab at Chest Disease Hospital.

Nodal Officer for Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan told Kashmir Reader that nine of new positive cases at CD hospital are from Anantnag district and one from Bemina area of Srinagar.

“We have tested 410 samples since Tuesday evening of which ten tested positive while 400 samples were found negative of the virus,” he said.

“There are at least 190 samples under process in the CD Hospital lab while 550 fresh samples were received today,” Dr Khan said.

As per SKIMS officials, six persons were detected positive for Covid-19 at the Virology lab of the premier institute out of 730 samples tested today.

“Of six new coronavirus cases, four belong to Budgam and one each from Kulgam and Baramulla districts” said an administrator.

J&K has reported 582 cases, out of which 524 were in Kashmir and 58 in Jammu. Eight have died, while 176 recovered.

