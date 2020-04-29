DC Pulwama for collective efforts for destroying poppy cultivation

Pulwama: Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer has called for formulation of an effective mechanism for eradication and destruction of poppy cultivation in the district.

Chairing a meeting with cincenred officials on Wednesday in this regard, Langer said stringent measures were required to deal with the problem as poppy cultivation gives rise to various societal crimes and substance abuse while stressing on collective efforts to deal with it.

At the meeting, which was attended by ADC Pulwama, Awantipora,Tral , Assistant Commissioner Revenue ,Assistant Commissioner Development , Tehsildars,Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer and senior officers from Civil and Police Departments, measures required for destruction of poppy cultivation menace in the district were discussed.

It was informed that last year, 1762 kanals of land was under cultivation of poppy in the district and numerous drives were carried out at various places by Revenue , Excise and Police officials to destroy the illicit poppy cultivation. Whereas scores of arrest warrants were issued and most of the offenders were immediately arrested under section 107/151 of CrPC.

The DC Pulwama directed the revenue officials for an immediate compilation of list and identification of spots where poppy is cultivated so that due action can be taken against the offenders under relevant laws .

He also directed Chief Agriculture officer and Chief Horticulture Officer of the district to provide alternative means of livelihood like Hybrid seeds and High density trees to the farmers engaged in illegal poppy cultivation.

Both the departments were directed to mobilize their field functionaries to gather information regarding the cultivation of poppy in Horticulture and Agriculture land and disseminate the information to Revenue officials.

Langer informed that engaging in production, manufacturing, possession, sale, purchase, transportation, warehousing, concealment, use or consumption, import interstate, export interstate of such drugs/substances was illegal under law under section 18 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

Meanwhile, people in Pulwama district have been asked to contact on Landline numbers 01933-242442 and 241240, for reporting of cultivation of poppy in their respective areas to the authorities.