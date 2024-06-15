Govt Appoints 3 Members To JKPSC

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today appointed three persons, including a retired judge, as the Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Commission (J&K PSC).
According to S.O 334, the Lieutenant Governor of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir appointed three persons, as Members of the Public Service Commission for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 93 of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Act, 2019, read with S.O. 3937 (E) dated 31t October, 2019, and Order 0ssued in terms of sub-clause (i) of clause (c) of the Proclamation issued by the President dated 31 October, 2019,
Those appointed include Mr. Rajiv Singh, Professor and Head, Division of Veterinary Medicine, Faculty of Veterinary Science & AH, SKUAST-J, R.S. Pura’ Mr. Tariq Ahmad Zargar, JKAS, Secretary in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Yashpal Kotwal, Retired Principal District Judge, Samba.
“They shall hold the position of the Members, Public Service Commission, till they attain the age of sixty two years. Their appointment shall take effect from the date they assume the office.”