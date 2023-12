Srinagar: Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday announced phase-wise winter vacations in Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The vacations will ensue in all GDCs falling in Kashmir Division alongside those falling under the Winter Zone in Jammu from December 27, 2023, and end on February 14, 2024.

The vacations in the Jammu division falling under the Summer Zone, as per the order a copy of which lies with GNS, will start on January 1, 2024 and end on January 10, 2024. (GNS)

