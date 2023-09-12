Unending affection: Verses for my dearest fiancé

Within your gaze, I discover my North Star,

A love so deep, no distance can mar.

Amidst life’s ups and downs, we’ve forged our path,

Inseparable, facing whatever comes in our aftermath.

Your grin, a ray of sunlight in my darkest hour,

Within your embrace, all worries lose their power.

With each moment of joy and every drop of sorrow,

I’m certain our love will endure tomorrow.

Your heart, a sanctuary where I discover tranquillity,

In your affection, all anxieties find their way to serenity.

You are my steadfast support in life’s tempestuous sea,

My love for you, an everlasting decree.

In your company, I feel truly fortunate,

With you, I’ve discovered my everlasting peace.

You’re the harmony in the melody of my heart’s tune,

Forever united, in our love’s warm cocoon.

Therefore, to my beloved better half,

the one who brings me joy,

I vow to cherish you tirelessly, both day and night.

In the years that lie ahead, as time unfolds its decree,

For eternity and beyond, it’s solely you and me.

The writer works in the education department. He has dedicated this poem to her beloved fiancé Mahapara Gulzar

