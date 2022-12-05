Truck carrying paper rolls catches fire in Samba

Jammu: A Jammu-bound truck, loaded with paper rolls, was damaged after it caught fire in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
Driver Ashok Kumar escaped unhurt as he jumped timely from the vehicle after noticing the fire, the official said.
He said the truck was on its way to Jammu from Kathua district when it suddenly caught fire on reaching Dhayani in Samba along the Jammu-Pathankot road.
Fire and Emergency Services along with police and army personnel rushed to the scene and doused the flames, the official said, adding the fire caused extensive damage to the vehicle.
PTI
