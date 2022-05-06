Woman, son end in hospital after bear attack in Pampore’s Ladhoo

PAMPORE: An elderly woman and her son were mauled by a bear at Ladhoo village of Pampore Tehsil in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon.

Locals informed that four persons of family including a 65 year woman from Shaar Shaali area were on visit to a shrine at Ladhoo.

The locals told Kashmir Reader that the family members were roaming around Gosainard where they were attacked by a bear.

“The woman was seriously injured and her son too suffered injuries. The other family members raised an alarm after which the bear and it ran away,” they said, adding that the injured were immediately shifted to Sub district hospital Pampore from where they were referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for the advanced treatment.

The victims were identified as Shameema (65) wife of Mohammad Ameen Wani and her son Shahid Ameen Wani son of Mohammad Ameen Wani, residents of Shar Shali, Pampore.

The bear attack has gripped a panic in the area.

Dr Mohammad Ashraf, medical officer SDH Pampore told Kashmir Reader that they received four family members from Shaar Shaali including a mother, her two daughters and son.

“The mother and her son were mauled by bear, the daughters were safe. We gave them first aid and referred them to SMHS for further investigations,” he said, adding that the condition of the injured was stable.

