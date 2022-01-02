Sister says his brother arrested by NIA ‘innocent’, seeks his release

Srinagar: Family members of Srinagar youth, who was arrested by National Investigation Agency a day ago, held a protest in Srinagar’s Press Enclave on Saturday and demanded his release.

Arslan Feroz of Zaldagar area in Srinagar was arrested by NIA allegedly for being TRF operative.

Arsalan’s sister appealed to DGP and IGP Kashmir to release his brother and do justice with their family.

Pleading for her brother’s innocence, she said that they will die without him. “He is studying in class 12 but he was arrested by police during his board exams in the name of mobile phone checking. After that he is in jail for about one-and- half month and is not being allowed to appear in his board exams,” she added.

She also said that when the NIA raided their home, Arsalan was not present there and his father called him asking him to co-operate with the agency.

Arsalan came to home and went to police station for questioning along with his father. “So why is police saying that he was arrested from his home when he was not present at his home at the time of the raid,” she asked, according to KNS.

She said that Arsalan’s father is a heart patient and he cannot live without his son. “It is our appeal to the authorities to release him as he has not done anything wrong,” she said. KNS

