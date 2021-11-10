Two more Covid deaths in Kashmir

138 positive cases in J&K with highest 59 from Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Two deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in Kashmir while 138 fresh positive cases were reported across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, an official bulletin said.

The fresh cases include 32 from Jammu division and 106 from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 102 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 9 from Jammu Division and 93 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 59 cases, Baramulla reported 14 cases, Budgam reported 16 cases, Pulwama reported no case, Kupwara reported 06cases, Anantnag reported no case, Bandipora reported 02cases, Ganderbal reported 08cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 08cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported no case, Doda reported 01case, Kathua reported 05cases, Samba reported 04 cases, Reasi reported 14 cases while as Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 77,682 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,53,35,023, it said.

