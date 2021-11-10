Targeted civilian killings Pakistani conspiracy: J&K BJP chief

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday said the targeted killing of innocent civilians by militants in the valley is a conspiracy of Pakistan to disturb peace in the Union Territory.

He said Pakistan is the biggest enemy of Kashmiri Muslims and Islam.

Condemning the killing of a salesman, Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, at Bohri Kadal locality of downtown Srinagar on Monday evening, Raina said Pakistani cowards have committed another grave sin by shedding the blood of an innocent who was out to earn a livelihood for his family.

“The killing of civilians shows the frustration of Pakistan which is a murderer of Kashmiri Muslims and enemy of Islam. Pakistani militants are frustrated by the successful counter-insurgency operations by our police, paramilitary forces and army and have hence resorted to the killings of unarmed civilians under the cover of darkness to disturb the peaceful atmosphere,” Raina said.

He said the Pakistani militants have killed thousands of innocents over the past 30 years but our forces are determined to finish them along with their supporters and sympathisers”.

Raina said even the creator would not forgive them for their misdeeds.

Meanwhile, dozens of activists of the Shiv Sena Dogra Front staged a protest at Rani Park here against the civilian killings in the valley.

The protesters led by their president Ashok Gupta chanted slogans against Pakistan and terrorists and later dispersed peacefully, officials said. PTI

