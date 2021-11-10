Govt Announces One-time Age Relaxation to SI Post Aspirants, Increases Posts from 800-1200

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has on Wednesday announced a one-time age relaxation to the sub-inspector post aspirants besides increasing the overall Union Territory posts from 800 to 1200.

The Office of Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir, made the announcement via a tweet.

“Following representation from various delegations, the Govt has taken a decision to provide one-time age relaxation for aspirants in recruitment of Sub-inspectors in @JmuKmrPolice. The Upper age limit increased from 28 to 30yrs & no. of UT cadre posts also increased from 800 to 1200 (sic.)”, the tweet reads.

