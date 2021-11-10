Gold gains Rs 137; silver declines Rs 160

New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital on Wednesday gained Rs 137 to Rs 47,311 per 10 grams amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 47,174 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined by Rs 160 to Rs 63,482 per kilogram from Rs 63,642 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Rupee dipped 32 paise to close at 74.37 against US dollar on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,827 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.30 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at USD 1,827 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold prices traded under pressure with firm dollar and rise in US bond yields,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

