Covid deaths in 8 days of November equal October’s toll

Shopian not Covid-free anymore

Anantnag: Kashmir valley has already recorded six Covid related deaths in the first eight days of November, equalling the tally of deaths across October, as infections have been on the rise and new micro-containment zones have been identified by the administration.

A further cause of concern is that these deaths are scattered around a few districts, unlike in October when all the six deaths were reported from Srinagar district only.

“Even Shopian district in south Kashmir, which remained more or less Covid-free in October, has reported one death in November thus far,” a senior official in the administration, privy to the data on Covid-19, told Kashmir Reader.

Srinagar continues to be on the top this month as well, having recorded three deaths thus far. “North Kashmir’s Bandipora and central Kashmir’s Budgam districts have reported one death each as well,” the official said.

On the infection count as well, November looks set to breach the tally in October as 735 new infections have already been recorded in the first eight days, more than 33 percent of the 2,193 infections recorded in the month of October.

“The escalating numbers are evident if we look at the day-wise tally. From 98 cases on November 5, the daily tally rose to 135 on November 6, and 156 on November 7,” the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 399 have been reported from Srinagar district, and the rest 336 from nine other districts in the Kashmir division.

The number of total active cases has also risen substantially in the current month. Kashmir valley has 1030 active cases, more than 50 percent of which are in Srinagar district alone.

“Srinagar remains the worst affected, but the actual worry is a resurgence of cases in districts like Shopian and Kulgam in south Kashmir. We need to act and act fast,” the official said.

With the growing number of cases, the district administration in Srinagar has identified at least 10 micro-containment zones where “corona curfew” has been implemented.

Such measures, the official said, need to be taken in other affected districts as well. “Baramulla has 108 fresh infections this month and the tally cannot be ignored. Likewise, other districts are witnessing a surge as well,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Budgam has reported 65 cases this month so far, Kupwara has a tally of 35, Gandebal has 64 cases, while Pulwama and Anantnag have reported 10 cases each.

“Shopian and Kulgam districts still have numbers in single digits and I think the situation is manageable if care is taken in time,” the official said.

Shopian has reported two cases and Kulgam three in the first eight days of November thus far.

