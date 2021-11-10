Covid curbs, barricades return in Srinagar areas

Srinagar: Several areas in Srinagar were sealed with barricades laid across roads to prevent entry and exit of people in the Covid affected areas.

In Srinagar’s Bemina neighbourhood, barricades were laid on the road leading to residential colonies. Except for essential shops, buisness outlets remained closed in the areas.

The administration in Srinagar imposed Covid curfew in 10 areas of the city in the face of upward Covid graph. On Tuesday alone, Srinagar reported 59 cases of the total 138 Covid positive cases.

Last week, District magistrate Srinagar warned people to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour to prevent the start of the third wave. He cautioned that if cases continue to show an upward trend, they might have to impose Covid curfew in Srinagar.

