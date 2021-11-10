Civilian, cop injured in Aali Masjid, Eidgah grenade explosion

Srinagar: Two persons including a civilian and a policeman were injured on Wednesday evening in a grenade explosion at Aali Masjid in Srinagar.

Official sources said that a grenade explosion took place at Aali Masjid in Eidgah area of Srinagar this evening, leaving two persons wounded.

They said that a civilian identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat of Hawal and a policeman Sajad Ahmad Bhat of Narwara Eidgah received injuries.

The duo has been rushed to SMHS hospital here from treatment, where their condition as per the hospital authorities is stated to be stable.

The civilian has received injury in left side of his face and arm while the policeman has received the wounds in left foot—(KNO)

*More details awaited*

