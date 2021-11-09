One more child dies; Ramban accident toll 2

Srinagar: A 12-year-old girl succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, taking the death toll to accident involving a makeshift motorcycle-rickshaw

The girl identified as Salma daughter of daughter of Mohammad Israr of Kowbagh Ramban was injured along with nine other children and rickshaw driver. She succumbed to wound a GMC Jammu. One of the children identified as 6-year-old Bhirbhan son of the rickshaw driver Rampaul of Baladah Mansa of Punjab at present Kowbagh Ramban.

The accident had taken place at 1700 hours on Monday when motorcycle-rickshaw driven by Rampaul fell into gorge. Rampaul’s other son, Suraj Bhan (12) and daughter Chameli (7) are under treatment along with other injured including Gulshan (6) and Zameerun (3), daughters of Salman of Zila Basti UP Salman, Chandni (9) and Sabana (12) daughters of Mohammad Israr of Kowbagh Ramban. Condition of four children is stated to be critical and they have been admitted to GMC Jammu.

Preliminary investigation, a police officer told have revealed that driver was driving the rickshaw in a “rash and negligent” manner, losing control due to overspeeding (GNS)

