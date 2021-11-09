Night temp drops below normal across Kashmir, minus 3.3°C In Pahalgam

Srinagar: Night temperatures dropped to below normal across Kashmir Valley with Pahalgam and Gulmarg recording minus 3.3°C and minus 1.0°C respectively on Tuesday.
A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.6°C against 2.2°C on the previous night. The temperature is below minus 0.2°C normal for this time of the year in the summer capital, he said.
Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 0.8°C against previous night’s 1.2°C, the official said. It was minus 1.1°C below normal for the place, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.3°C against minus 2.3°C on the previous night and normal of minus 1.1°C, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.5°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was minus 1.2°C below normal there, the official said.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 1.1°C against 1.5°C on the previous night, the official said.
Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.0°against minus 2.0°C on the previous night, the official said.
Leh recorded a low of minus 6.6°C against last night’s minus 6.8°C while mercury settled at 3.0°C in Kargil, the official said.
The meteorological department has said that there was no forecast for any major snowfall for now and the weather shall remain dry. (GNS)