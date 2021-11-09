Militant arrested in Anantnag

Srinagar: Security forces on Monday arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant from Anantnag district, officials said.
A team of police and Army apprehended the active militant from Wahadan village of Ashmuqam area in Anantnag during a search operation, the officials said.
They said the arrested militant was identified as Hafiz Abdullah Malik, who was affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be a shadow outfit of LeT.
A pistol and seven rounds were recovered from Malik’s possession at the time of his arrest while on his disclosure, the security forces recovered one AK rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds from Katsu forests. PTI

