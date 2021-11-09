Man shot dead in Srinagar’s downtown

Srinagar: Militants on Monday evening shot dead a salesman in Srinagar’s Bohri Kadal area.
Officials said that gunmen fired upon the man identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Khan (45), working as salesman, son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan of Ashtangi Bandipora, leaving him critically injured. The man with bullet injuries in left side chest and abdominal was rushed to SMHS hospital.
Dr Kanwaljeet Singh, medical superintendent of the hospital, told GNS Khan succumbed to the wounds.
Police said it registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law and have taken up investigations in the vase.
Soon after the incident, the area was cordoned by government forces and searches were conducted to track the attackers.
(GNS)