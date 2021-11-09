Ladakh reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Leh: Ladakh has recorded 12 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the virus tally to 21,059 while the active cases has gone up to 122, officials said on Tuesday.

Ladakh has registered 209 COVID-related deaths — 151 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Eleven patients were cured and discharged from hospital in Leh. The total number of cured patients stands at 20,727, they said.

Of the 12 fresh cases, all of these cases were reported in Leh, they said.

A total of 293 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said. There was no death reported due to COVID in Ladakh on Monday.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 123 comprising 119 in Leh and 4 in Kargil district.

