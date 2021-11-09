Ensure benefits of government schemes reach the last person: LG to officers

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting of secretaries, during which a wide range of policy initiatives, speedy and timely completion of developmental projects were discussed here at the Civil Secretariat.

While chairing the meeting, HE said that various policies and measures being undertaken by the government must achieve the target of sustainable development. “It is our utmost duty to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the last person,” he added.

During the meeting, Sinha directed all the District in-charge Secretaries to regularly review their respective districts and make sure that officers on the ground are delivering benefits of all central and UT schemes with complete transparency.

The Lt Governor directed for identifying minimum five talented youths from every panchayat, who are willing to become entrepreneurs.

The Lt Governor reiterated that the government is committed to provide livelihood opportunities to the youth of J&K.

The Lt Governor set the deadline of one month for making e-offices functional in all Directorates. He advised the concerned heads of departments for conducting audit and ensuring rationalization of manpower.

The Lt Governor asked the concerned departments to submit Utilization Certificates (UCs) for expenditure of works, especially the centrally sponsored schemes on priority.

Directions were also issued for regular reviews of various social security and welfare schemes for their maximum reach covering all eligible beneficiaries, besides ensuring that the relief amount is disbursed to all the farmers immediately, who suffered crop damage due to recent snowfall and hailstorm.

Taking note of the reports of unscheduled power curtailment and disruption of water supply in various areas, the Lt Governor asked the concerned administrative secretaries to continuously monitor the ground situation and take proactive measures while sensitizing the field functionaries to avoid inconvenience to general public.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance department, Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Departments, and other senior officers remained present during the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.

