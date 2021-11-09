Covid curfew imposed in 15 Srinagar areas

Restrictions to continue for 10 days

Srinagar, Nov 08 (KNO): In wake of the surge in positive cases, the district administration Srinagar on Monday imposed restrictions in 15 Srinagar areas for the period of 10 days.

According to an order, the administration announced Covid curbs in several areas of Lal Bazar, Hyderpora, Chanapora and Bemina falling under five administrative wards including ward number 11, 32, 31, 27 and 24.

The areas, which will remain under curbs from 08-11-2021 include Bota Kadal, Umar Colony, Baghwanpora, Molvi Stop and Mill stop in Lal Bazar, Shah Anwar Colony, Green Avenue Colony and Noorani Colony (PeerBagh) in Hyderpora, Hamdania Colony, Tawheedabad Colony and Mathan in Chanapora, Hamdania Colony in Bemina and Housing Colony, Bilal Colony and SDA colony in Bemina.

According to the order, the Covid curbs shall continue for the period of ten days.

“All essential services including all incidental services and activities needed for smooth functioning of these activities shall be allowed to continue both in the public and private sector. Standalone groceries/vegetable/milk/meat shops may also remain open and functional to ensure provisioning of essential supplies from 07:00AM to 11:00 AM only,” the order reads.

“There shall be 124 hours complete “Corona” Curfew with no movement of people except for permissible activities only,” it said, adding that all shopping complexes, Bazars, Saloons, Barbar shops, Cinema halls, restaurants, sports complexes, Gym, Spas, swimming pools, parks, zoos etc if any, shall remain closed.

Senior Superintendent of Police shall ensure strict implementation of the order, it said, adding that Tehsildar Eidgah, Chanapora, Shalteng, Khanyar shall be the administrator for the red zones and all the line departments shall coordinate and cooperate with the administrator for the effective implementation of the order—(KNO)

