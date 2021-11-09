3 Covid deaths in Kashmir, 111 cases in J&K

Srinagar reports half of the cases in Valley

SRINAGAR: Three persons died of Covid in Kashmir while 111 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, an official bulletin said.

It said that only 19 persons were recorded positive in Jammu and the rest 92 were from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 96 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 11from Jammu Division and 85 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 44 cases, Baramulla reported 10 cases, Budgam reported 15 cases, Pulwama reported 01 case, Kupwara reported 04 cases, Anantnag reported 01 case, Bandipora reported 06cases, Ganderbal reported 11cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 08cases, Udhampur reported 01 cases, Rajouri reported no case, Doda reported 02cases,Ramban reported 01 case, Reasi reported 07caseswhile as Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar and Poonch reported no fresh cases for today.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 83,836 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,52,52,073, it added.

Majority of the cases are from Srinagar with the administration asking for maintaining Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour. Last week, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz warned that non-adherence to Covid Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) may become a reason for a third wave in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, District Administration declared eight more areas in Srinagar as micro containment zones, in the larger medical zones of Batamaloo, Zadibal, SR Gunj and Khanyar, to prevent spread of the infection. The areas include Milatabad Peerbagh, near Islamic Public School and Noorani Colony Peerbagh, Upper Soura near Petrol Pump, Bilal Colony Soura near Bilal Masjid and Bota Kadal near Daraul Uloom Bilaliya in Medical Zadibal Zone, Zaina Kadal near Gagar Masjid in Medical Zone S R Gunj and Buchwara and Batwara areas in Khanyar Medical Zone.

