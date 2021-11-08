Power supply from Pinjora station missing in evening

Shopian: Even after the promise of more electricity and raising of monthly tariffs, the Pinjora receiving station here in this south Kashmir district is disappointing as soon as it get dark in the evening.

Locals from Trenz, Voterpora, Pahnoo, Losedenow and adjoining villages say the station is denying them power supply at a time when it is most needed.

They said that as soon as it gets dark, the station cuts the electricity supply, which is against the station’s own prescribed schedule.

Javid Ahmad, a local, said that last year some more villages were added to the station panel without increasing the supply and without any additional transformer, which is the reason for the power cuts.

Villagers in the area said that the authorities recently increased the bills by more than Rs 200 per month, but have failed to provide the scheduled power supply to this area.

Abdul Hameed, a teacher, said that all the school and college exams are scheduled in these days and due to lack of electricity from 6pm-10pm, the preparation of many students is getting hampered.

According to an official, all the receiving stations in the district are providing 15-16 hours of daily electricity supply. He said that the supply for the district has been augmented.

Executive Engineer (STD) at the Power Development Department in Shopian, Abdul Rasheed, told Kashmir Reader that they are providing more than 16 hours power supply to the area. He said that there could be maintenance issues with the local station.

“I will talk to them to know what is the matter, as there is no shortage of supply. We get supply more than the requirement in the district,” he said.

