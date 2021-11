Srinagar: Militants hurled a grenade towards paramilitary forces in Kulgam district on Sunday, police said, adding that no loss of life or injury has taken place in the incident.

“At 6:25 pm, militants hurled a grenade upon 18 Bn CRPF party at Nehama chowk in district Kulgam, which exploded on the roadside,” a police official said.

Agencies

