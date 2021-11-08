Man Shot At, Critical Injured In Downtown Srinagar

Srinagar : Unknown gunmen, suspected to be militants, shot at and injured a 45-year-old man at Bohri kadal area of downtown Srinagar on Monday evening.

Official sources said that gunmen fired upon the man identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Khan(45), working as salesman, son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan of Ashtangi Bandipora, leaving him critically injured. The man with bullet injuries in left side chest and abdominal was rushed to SMHS hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.

Dr Kanwaljeet Singh, medical superintendent of the hospital, said that Khan’s condition is critical. (GNS)

