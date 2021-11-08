Man Injured In Downtown Srinagar Succumbs

Srinagar: The man injured after being fired upon by unknown gunmen, suspected to be militants, at Bohri kadal area of downtown Srinagar succumbed to the injured at a hospital here on Monday evening.

Official sources sais that gunmen fired upon the man identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Khan (45), working as salesman, son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan of Ashtangi Bandipora, leaving him critically injured. The man with bullet injuries in left side chest and abdominal was rushed to SMHS hospital.

Dr Kanwaljeet Singh, medical superintendent of the hospital, said Khan succumbed to the wounds. (GNS)

