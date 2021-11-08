Local militant found in critically injured condition in orchard

Shopian: A newly recruited ‘militant’ was found in critically injured condition in the orchards in Harmain village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

He was identified as Sahil Bashir Lone, a resident of Harmain village. Villagers said that he was found by some locals in injured condition in a village orchard and locals took him to hospital for treatment.

A police source said that Lone was a category C militant affiliated with Lashkar e Toiba and was missing since October 12 this year. He said that Lone was registered in police records as a militant.

He said that it was not known how he sustained the injury. “Police have registered a case in this regard and the matter is being investigated,” he said.

A doctor at district hospital Shopian told Kashmir Reader that one critically injured person accompanied by police was brought to the hospital with a wound on the neck. “After treatment we sent him to SMHS Srinagar. He reached there alive,” he said.

 

