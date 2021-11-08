CRPF man shoots self to death in Lethpora Awantipora

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man shot himself dead by using his service rifle at Lethpora in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Monday.

Official sources said that CRPF personnel namely Bupinder Singh of Bharatpur Rajasthan, a constable grade posted at 185 battalion CRPF camp Lethpora died on the spot after he shot himself with his service rifle inside the camp.

Confirming the incident, a police officer said that a case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway—(KNO)

