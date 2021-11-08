Court seeks report from police on seizing of 2-wheelers

Srinagar: A court here has sought a report from the Jammu and Kashmir Police over the seizing of two-wheelers in the city here in the wake of terrorist attacks on civilians last month.

The Court of Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Srinagar, asked the police to submit the report within ten days.

Hearing an application moved by social activist Naveed Bukhtiyar who pleaded that the two-wheelers were detained illegally by the police, the Court in an order on Saturday observed that the allegations were very serious in nature and as such the issue requires the indulgence of the court.

It directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar to call the report from all the police stations within the district over the issue and submit the compliance report within a period of ten days.

The police last month seized many two-wheelers in the wake of several terrorist attacks on civilians here. Many riders alleged their bikes were seized by the police without even checking the documents.

The applicant, whose two-wheeler was also allegedly seized by the police, pleaded the illegal action has not only caused humiliation, mental agony, but also took away people’s fundamental rights.

