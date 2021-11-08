Cop shot dead in Batamaloo

Srinagar: A policeman was shot dead outside his residence by militants at SD colony in Batamaloo here on Sunday, officials said.

A police official said that the gunmen fired upon Constable Touseef Ahmad, leaving him critically injured.

He was shifted to SMHS hospital, the official said.

However, before he could be admitted, Touseef succumbed to his wounds and was declared brought dead on arrival.

Dr Kanwar Jeet Singh, Medical Superintendent, SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, said that Touseef had bullet injury in his head. “He was brought dead to hospital,” he said.

(GNS)

