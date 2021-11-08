Bear captured alive in Bandipora village

Bandipora: A wild bear was captured alive by wildlife department at Aragam village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday afternoon.

Officials in the department said that they received an information that a bear was spotted in the area today afternoon following which the department teams visited the area and captured the black bear alive.

The officials said that the bear will be shifted to Dachigam upper forests of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the locals said that the captured bear had created panic among the local population in the village since last Saturday—(KNO)

