Srinagar: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested an active militant of TRF/ Lashker-e-Toiba outfit in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior Police officer said that Pulwama police along witj Army arrested one militant identified as Sarwir Ahmad Mir(22) son of Ghulam Mohideen Mir resident of Bathen, Khrew.

The officer further said that he is an active militant of LeT /TRF outfit, who had joined the militant ranks recently.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print