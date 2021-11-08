165 new Covid cases in J&K, 156 of them in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The government’s daily media bulletin on Covid-19 informed on Sunday that 165 new positive cases, 9 from Jammu division and 156 from Kashmir division, were reported in the last 24 hours.

In the same period, 103 more COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals, including 5 from Jammu Division and 98 from Kashmir Division.

According to the bulletin, there are 1153 active cases in J&K, 127 in Jammu Division and 1026 in Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 87 cases, Baramulla reported 26 cases, Budgam reported 9 cases, Pulwama reported 3 cases, Kupwara reported 3 cases, Anantnag reported 1 case, Bandipora reported 13 cases, Ganderbal reported 13 cases, Kulgam reported 1 case while Shopian reported no fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu reported 4 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported no case, Doda reported 2 cases, Kathua reported 1 case, Poonch reported 1 case, Reasi reported 1 case, while Samba, Kishtwar and Ramban reported no fresh cases.

