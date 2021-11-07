TRF Militant found in critical condition in Shopian

Srinagar: A militant of Lashker-e-Toiba/TRF was critically injured with a bullet wound in Hermain area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

Official sources said that the militant identified as Sahil Bashir Lone of Hermain was found in critical condition at native area. Some locals who saw him took him to district hospital, they said. It was not immediately known how Sahil suffered injuries.

A police officer said that Sahil is a category-C militant and had joined militant ranks on October 12 this year. “He was in our list. He is critical,” the officer added. (GNS)

