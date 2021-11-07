Sporadic internet shutdown in Kashmir brings back painful memories of 2019 communication blockade: Tarigami

Srinagar: CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Saturday said the decision of administration to shutdown internet sporadically in several parts of Srinagar and other areas of the Valley has once again brought back painful memories of communication blockade imposed in Kashmir on August 5, 2019 which was fully lifted after a year and half.

In a statement, he said that reportedly internet access is shut for most of the day in these areas and services resume mostly after 10 pm when they are least required. “This has hugely impacted students, who are not able to attend their online classes as the internet remains shutdown during day hours,” he said.

“People, including businessmen, doctors, media personnel and other professionals are also suffering immensely due to the sporadic shutdown of internet services. The 2019 communication blockade led to huge economic losses and unemployment and cost the Kashmiri economy thousands of crores while thousands of people lost livelihood. The latest curbs on the internet are bound to aggravate the situation,” he said.

“The curbs on 4G internet in Kashmir are contrary to government claims of creating opportunities for all citizens by harnessing digital technologies through the Digital India initiative,” Tarigami added.

Tarigami said that it is high time that internet services are restored throughout Kashmir without any further delay.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print