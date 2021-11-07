SHA clears 90 unspecified cases to Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries

SRINAGAR: In a major relief to patients, State Health Agency (SHA) J&K on Saturday approved 90 unspecified cases like pacemaker implantation, endovascular treatment, CRTD to the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Executive Officer State Health Agency, Yasin Mohammad Choudhary .

Others who attended the meeting included Head of Dept Cardiology ,SKIMS, Dr Hilal, HoD Cardiology Super Specialty Jammu, Dr Sushil, HOD, GMC Jammu, Radiation Oncology Dr Ashutosh , other HODs and in charges of tertiary care hospitals , administrator SKIMS Dr G N Yatoo, representative of NHA and Officers of SHA. The representative of Bajaj Allianz insurance also attended the meeting.

The officials, experts and other stakeholders related to the scheme were also present in the meeting.

The decision of extending these unspecified cases was taken after SHA received these cases from empanelled Healthcare Providers related to various specialities. As per the guidelines of unspecified cases issued by NHA, the Medical Committee has discretion to take the decision on these cases.

To bring more efficiency in the operation of the scheme for greater good of patients of J&K, SHA would launch new Health Benefit Packages 2.2 with revised rate of 409 packages.

The CEO SHA also stressed on suggestions from all stakeholders for incorporation of newer therapies/medicines for treatment of cancer patients which were not incorporated earlier.

The Committee also suggested allowing clubbing of surgical medical packages in the (TMS) Transaction Management System. Yasin Choudhary asked members to submit detailed report for clubbing medical and surgical packages for onward submission to NHA.

The CEO SHA also sought suggestions from all the members regarding inclusion of high-end antibiotics and lifesaving drugs like immunoglobulins, Albumin etc.

Highlighting the importance of the Scheme for the people of J&K, Yasin Choudhary asked all the members to ensure its success for maximum benefit of the people of J&K.

“This is not a normal scheme. All of us have to get our act together and ensure that people are benefitted in a fair and transparent way,” he said.

