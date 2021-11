Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: A 29-year-old policeman was shot dead by the unidentified gunmen on Sunday evening in Batamaloo area of Srinagar.

Official sources said that a policeman identified as Tauseef Ahmad was fired upon by the unidentified gunmen in SD Colony area of Batamaloo.

He was immediately rushed to SMHS hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS, Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh also confirmed his death—(KNO)

