Gulmarg, Pahalgam Freezes, Night Temp Rises Elsewhere In Valley

Srinagar: Sub-zero temperatures continued in Pahalgam and Gulmarg even as night temperature recorded a slight rise at most places in Kashmir Valley on Sunday.
A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.5°C against 5.2°C on the previous night. The temperature is however above 3.7°C for this time of the year in the summer capital, he said.
Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2°C against previous night’s 3.2°C, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against 0.4°C on the previous night, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2°C against 4.6°C on the previous night, the official said.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 3.1°C against 4.8°C on the previous night, the official said.
Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 3.0°against 2.0°C on the previous night, the official said.
Leh recorded a low of minus 7.1°C against last night’s minus 6.6°C while mercury settled at 9.5°C, the official said.
The meteorological department has said that there was no forecast for any major snowfall for now. (GNS)