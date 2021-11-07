Covid warning rings again in Srinagar, DC appeals for precautions

SRINAGAR: Once again Srinagar is reverberating with loud public warnings to maintain Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour, as the number of fresh cases has risen gradually. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz on Saturday warned that non-adherence to Covid Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) may become a reason for a third wave in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asad made this statement at a time when 60 percent of Kashmir’s daily Covid cases are being reported from Srinagar district.

“The surge in cases is due to not adhering to the Covid guidelines. As District Magistrate I would not hesitate to say that Srinagar could become a reason for a possible third Covid wave in J-K,” Asad said while talking to media persons in Srinagar.

“If people will not adhere to the guidelines, the administration will come up with strict measures in this regard,” he warned.

On Friday, the District Administration declared eight more areas in Srinagar as micro containment zones, in the larger medical zones of Batamaloo, Zadibal, SR Gunj and Khanyar, to prevent spread of the infection. The areas include Milatabad Peerbagh, near Islamic Public School and Noorani Colony Peerbagh, Upper Soura near Petrol Pump, Bilal Colony Soura near Bilal Masjid and Bota Kadal near Daraul Uloom Bilaliya in Medical Zadibal Zone, Zaina Kadal near Gagar Masjid in Medical Zone S R Gunj and Buchwara and Batwara areas in Khanyar Medical Zone.

As per the DC, out of the total active Covid-19 positive cases in J&K, about half of them are in Srinagar district. Other than Srinagar district, cases reported from 19 other districts of J&K are either in single digits or have no cases at all.

“There are 476 active Covid-19 positive cases in only Srinagar District, out of the total 981 cases in J&K,” the DC said.

He said currently there are 82 containment zones in Srinagar.

