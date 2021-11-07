151 Covid cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir reported 151 new positive cases of Covid-19, 16 from Jammu division and 135 from Kashmir division, an official bulletin said.
Moreover, 69 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 16from Jammu Division and 53 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for the positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 79 cases, Baramulla reported 14 cases, Budgam reported 12 cases, Pulwama reported 01 case, Kupwara reported 07 cases, Anantnag reported 03 cases, Bandipora reported 09 cases, Ganderbal reported 10 cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 05 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 01case, Doda reported 03 cases, Poonch reported 03 cases, Reasi reported 04 cases while as Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 81,729 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,51,09,405.
