With no adherence to SOPs, Sgr can become reason for 3rd Covid wave in J&K: DC Sgr

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad Saturday said that the non-adherence to Covid Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in Srinagar could possibly become a reason for third wave in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to media persons at commercial Hub Lal Chowk, Asad said that nearly 60 per cent Covid cases on daily basis are being reported from Srinagar district only.

He said that the reason behind the surge in cases is non-adherence to the Covid guidelines. “I, as District Magistrate, would not hesitate to say that Srinagar could become a reason for possible third Covid wave in J&K,” he said .

He added that there is a need to follow the SOPs in letter and spirit so that the it would be easy to prevent the virus from spreading. However, he said that in cade people will not adhere to the guidelines, the administration will take come up with a strict measure in this regard.

Meanwhile, DC Srinagar along with scores of officials from administration and police visited markets here to inspect the implementation of Covid SOPs—(KNO)

